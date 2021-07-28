Biden Administration Has Wrong Knowledge of Modern Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The administration of US President Joe Biden and his assistants have wrong knowledge and understanding of modern Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

US President Biden has expressed the belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous.

" Biden also said that the Russian economy only has nuclear weapons and oil wells "and nothing else."

"Here, perhaps, it should be said that the US president about our president while making a speech in front of the national intelligence officers. It is clear that such bold statements are in demand among this audience, but it is also obvious that the president is voicing the messages that are being prepared by his staff, his assistants. And here we can clearly see that there is a wrong knowledge and understanding of modern Russia," Peskov told reporters.