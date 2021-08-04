UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration In Touch With Pentagon After Shooting Incident - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden Administration in Touch With Pentagon After Shooting Incident - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Biden administration is in close touch with Pentagon officials over the shooting incident outside the Defense Department building that left one police officer and a suspect dead earlier in the day, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We are in close touch with Pentagon officials, my colleague, John Kirby will be a briefing at the Pentagon and sharing more details on their end and we don't have additional details to share publicly as the next of kin is still being notified," Psaki said at a press briefing when asked to provide more details on the shooting incident outside Pentagon.

Earlier on Tuesday, a police officer died after being attacked by an unknown man outside the Pentagon building. The suspect was reportedly shot by the police and died at the scene.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse said that several injuries resulted from the incident as the Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe into the shooting.

