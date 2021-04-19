Biden Administration Intent on Raising US Refugee Admissions Cap - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Biden administration is intent on increasing the US refugee admissions cap beyond 15,000, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We have every intention to increase the cap," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson added that the Biden administration does not intend to request additional funding for the US Office of Refugee Resettlement program.

On Friday, the White House announced that the Biden administration would keep the US refugee admissions limit at a record-low 15,000 this year as was previously set by the Trump administration. However, the refugee cap may be raised from 15,000 by May 15.

US media reported citing a Biden administration official that the cap was set at 15,000 because resources for refugees have been overwhelmed by the surge of migrants arriving via the United States border with Mexico.