Biden Administration Investigating Leak Of Ukraine War Plans - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Biden Administration Investigating Leak of Ukraine War Plans - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Biden administration is investigating a leak of classified war plans the United States and its NATO allies planned for the Ukrainian military ahead of its counteroffensive this spring against Russian forces, the New York Times reported citing senior US administration officials.

The report said on Thursday that the documents were leaked on Twitter and Telegram and represent a significant breach of US intelligence.

The document reportedly contains information of anticipated weapon deliveries, estimates of Ukrainians and Russians killed in the conflict, and force strength estimates, but no specific battle plans.

