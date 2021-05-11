Biden Administration Launches First Big Offshore Wind Energy Project - US Interior Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Biden administration has approved construction of the first major offshore wind energy project in the United States off the coast of Nantucket in the state of Massachusetts, the US Department of the Interior announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Biden administration has approved construction of the first major offshore wind energy project in the United States off the coast of Nantucket in the state of Massachusetts, the US Department of the Interior announced on Tuesday.

"Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo today announced approval of the construction and operation of the Vineyard Wind project - the first large-scale, offshore wind project in the United States," the Interior Department said in a press release.

The 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind energy project will contribute to the Biden-Harris administration's goal of generating 30 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2030 and will be located 12 nautical miles off Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

It will create 3,600 jobs and generate power for 400,000 homes and businesses, the release said.

The decision grants Vineyard Wind final Federal approval to install 84 or fewer turbines off Massachusetts in an east-west orientation. The turbines will have a minimum spacing of 1 nautical mile between them in the north-south and east-west directions, the Interior Department said.