UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Administration Launches First Big Offshore Wind Energy Project - US Interior Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:48 PM

Biden Administration Launches First Big Offshore Wind Energy Project - US Interior Dept.

The Biden administration has approved construction of the first major offshore wind energy project in the United States off the coast of Nantucket in the state of Massachusetts, the US Department of the Interior announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Biden administration has approved construction of the first major offshore wind energy project in the United States off the coast of Nantucket in the state of Massachusetts, the US Department of the Interior announced on Tuesday.

"Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo today announced approval of the construction and operation of the Vineyard Wind project - the first large-scale, offshore wind project in the United States," the Interior Department said in a press release.

The 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind energy project will contribute to the Biden-Harris administration's goal of generating 30 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2030 and will be located 12 nautical miles off Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

It will create 3,600 jobs and generate power for 400,000 homes and businesses, the release said.

The decision grants Vineyard Wind final Federal approval to install 84 or fewer turbines off Massachusetts in an east-west orientation. The turbines will have a minimum spacing of 1 nautical mile between them in the north-south and east-west directions, the Interior Department said.

Related Topics

United States Commerce From Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.