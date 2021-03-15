UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Administration Looking At More Facilities To Hold Migrant Children - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Biden Administration Looking at More Facilities to Hold Migrant Children - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Biden administration is looking at additional facilities that can be used to hold an influx of migrant children arriving at the US southern border to seek asylum, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"I would say that we have been looking at additional facilities to open to move unaccompanied children into facilities where they can received access healthcare, educational resources, mental health resources, legal resources, and certainly we would ensure we are meeting the standard we have set out," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki said she could not confirm reports about plans that a convention center in the US city of Dallas would be used to house up to 3,000 migrant teenagers.

The Press Secretary noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has allowed child migrant detention centers to open to full capacity in order to help get migrant children out of border facilities and into shelters immediately.

When asked about reports that migrant children are being held multiple days in border facilities under uncomfortable conditions, Psaki said it is "not acceptable," adding that the administration recognizes the influx is a problem and work is underway to address the matter.

On Thursday, a US Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson told Sputnik that a total of 8,800 migrant children who came to the United States alone are in Federal care facilities.

Data from US Customs and Border Protection shows 9,457 unaccompanied migrant children were apprehended at the southern border in February, which is a substantial increase from the 5,858 unaccompanied migrant children apprehended in January. At least 29,729 migrant children have been apprehended at the US-Mexico border in the period from October to February.

Last month, influx caused the Biden administration to open a facility in Carizzo Springs, Texas, that can house up to 700 migrant children.

Related Topics

White House Springs Dallas United States January February October Border From

Recent Stories

Palestinians condemn Kosovo's embassy in Jerusalem ..

34 seconds ago

Biden's immigration policy takes heat as migrant l ..

35 seconds ago

Foreign Interference in Syria Must End to Allow fo ..

37 seconds ago

EU Lawmaker Urges France to Team Up With Russia to ..

39 seconds ago

Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Al ..

40 seconds ago

White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.