Biden Administration Moves to Protect Abortion Access for Migrants in US Custody - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Shelter officials in the US are being directed by the Biden administration to ensure that pregnant migrant girls in Federal custody have access to abortion services following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, according to a CBS report covering government guidance.

"This Field Guidance confirms that (Office of Refugee Resettlement) staff and care providers must not prevent (unaccompanied children) from accessing legal abortion-related services and that ORR staff and care providers must make all reasonable efforts to facilitate access to these services if requested by the (unaccompanied child)," the guidance said.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Office of Refugee Resettlement, who are responsible for housing unaccompanied children who lack legal status, have instructed officials to avoid placing pregnant migrant children or those who have suffered sexual assault in shelters located in states under Republican control that restrict abortion access.

The newest guidance expands rules issued last October established in response to a Texas law outlawing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Pregnant girls in HHS custody may voluntarily choose to stay in a state banning abortion, but they must be informed of their rights and the abortion restrictions they face.