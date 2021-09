Biden Administration Not Considering Easing Sanctions on Taliban - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Biden administration is not considering easing sanctions on the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) after it took over Afghanistan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"No one should assess that we are currently considering easing of sanctions on the Taliban, that is not actively being discussed or pursued," Psaki said during a press briefing.