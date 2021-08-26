UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Not De-Prioritizing Middle East Allies, Partners - Senior US Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Biden administration is not de-prioritizing US allies and partners in the middle East, a senior administration official told reporters.

"I'm often asked, 'Are we de-prioritizing our friends in the Middle East?' Nothing could be further from the truth," the official said during a conference call.

The official said the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan frees up resources that will enable Washington to better support partners like Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is schedule to meet US President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss a wide range of mutually important issues in the Middle East, especially Iran, the official said.

Bennett's visit will be an opportunity for Biden to reaffirm his commitment to Israel's security, self defense and defense needs, the official added.

