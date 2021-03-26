Biden Administration Opens 9th Facility to House Migrant Children - US Refugee Agency

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Biden administration is opening the ninth temporary facility to hold up to 2,400 migrant children who came to the United States without a legal guardian, an Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) spokesperson said on Thursday.

"HHS [Health and Human Service Department] has selected with the assistance of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) the Freeman Expo Center in San Antonio, Texas, as an Emergency Intake Site (EIS) for up to 2,400 children," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Biden administration has opened temporary such facilities in Dallas, Pecos and Midland, two in the US military bases near El Paso and San Antonio, and two in Carrizo Springs - all in Texas - and another one in San Diego, California.

The nine facilities provide enough space to accommodate 15,602 migrant children.

HHS said in a recent press release that as of Tuesday at least 11,551 migrant children are under its custody and at least 4,962 migrant children are under the custody of US Customs and Border Protection.

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of undocumented migrants arriving via its border with Mexico in the past 20 years.