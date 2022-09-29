UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Plans Executive Action To Protect DACA Recipients - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Biden Administration Plans Executive Action to Protect DACA Recipients - Reports

President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order that would protect children of immigrants who entered the United States illegally from being deported, NBC News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order that would protect children of immigrants who entered the United States illegally from being deported, NBC news reported on Thursday.

The White House is preparing to take executive action to protect hundreds of thousands of immigrants known as "Dreamers," the report said, citing sources close to the Biden administration.

The report said Biden administration plans to act in anticipation of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to rule to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows the children of the illegal immigrants to live and work in the United States.

The report said planning in the White House has resumed as the Biden administration expects the Federal court to rule within several days and end the DACA program.

The US Supreme Court has also signaled that it would also rule to end the DACA program should the Biden administration appeal the expected federal court ruling, the report added.

Related Topics

Supreme Court White House United States From Court

Recent Stories

China Three Gorges firm presents $0.65 m cheque fo ..

China Three Gorges firm presents $0.65 m cheque for flood relief to Prime Minist ..

37 seconds ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred Constable Muhammad Ak ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred Constable Muhammad Akbar

38 seconds ago
 Montenegro Expels 6 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Mi ..

Montenegro Expels 6 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

39 seconds ago
 Florida city 'devastated' by Hurricane Ian: govern ..

Florida city 'devastated' by Hurricane Ian: governor

41 seconds ago
 Agriculturists stress growing more oilseed crops

Agriculturists stress growing more oilseed crops

43 seconds ago
 Court remands 22 accused involved in torture of go ..

Court remands 22 accused involved in torture of govt officials

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.