Biden Administration Plans Executive Action to Protect DACA Recipients - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order that would protect children of immigrants who entered the United States illegally from being deported, NBC news reported on Thursday.

The White House is preparing to take executive action to protect hundreds of thousands of immigrants known as "Dreamers," the report said, citing sources close to the Biden administration.

The report said Biden administration plans to act in anticipation of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to rule to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows the children of the illegal immigrants to live and work in the United States.

The report said planning in the White House has resumed as the Biden administration expects the Federal court to rule within several days and end the DACA program.

The US Supreme Court has also signaled that it would also rule to end the DACA program should the Biden administration appeal the expected federal court ruling, the report added.