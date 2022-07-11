UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Prepping Unified Message On Anniversary Of Afghanistan Exit - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Biden Administration Prepping Unified Message on Anniversary of Afghanistan Exit - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Biden administration is preparing to address the first anniversary of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan and subsequent takeover by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) by coordinating talking about the issue across departments and agencies, NBC news reported on Monday.

The Biden administration recently initiated discussions on how to handle the anniversary of the much-criticized controversial withdrawal, including ways to avoid missteps that could further hurt President Joe Biden in the polls, the report said, citing six administration officials.

The discussions, led by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, focused on how exactly officials should discuss the withdrawal. Officials from the departments of State, Defense and Homeland Security participated in the discussion, the report said.

Topics of discussion included coordinating efforts to mark the withdrawal anniversary and ways to ensure the administration conveys a common message and tone, the report said.

Administration officials have expressed concern that an official could make a statement viewed as insensitive to the families of the 13 soldiers killed at Kabul airport in the final stage of the US withdrawal. The National Security Council's goal broadly is to make sure no one says anything "stupid," the report cited two of the six officials as saying.

The National Security Council has also been contacting officials at the departments of State and Defense to verify the status of their reviews of the US withdrawal, which was announced by the White House almost a year ago and is yet to be completed, the report noted.

The reviews are ongoing, while the intelligence community's review is close to being complete, although it is expected to be mostly classified. The White House has not yet decided what parts of the reviews will be made public or given to Congress, the report said.

The coordinated messaging about what many perceived to be a disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan comes amid concerns that Biden's approval rating among voters has hit an all-time low. 

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations White House United States Congress From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.