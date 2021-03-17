UrduPoint.com
Biden Administration Provides Schools $122Bln To Reopen - Education Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US schools will receive more than $120 billion to facilitate reopenings and mitigate the impact of the pandemic, the Education Department said in a release on Wednesday.

"The Department announced the allocation that each SEA [State Educational Agency] will receive under the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary school Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund, totaling $122 billion in relief for K-12 schools," the release said on Wednesday.

The Education Department said the ARP ESSER funds can be used to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 by purchasing protective equipment and obtaining additional space for social distancing in classrooms.

The release also added that the current announcement coincides with the Health Department's unveiling of about $10 billion in funding for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening testing of teachers, staff and students in schools.

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11 including funds to be allocated to schools of elementary, secondary, and higher education.

