Biden Administration Pulls Salvadoran Government Aid Over Corruption Concerns - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The Biden administration has pulled US funding for the Salvadoran government due to concerns of corruption in the country's justice system, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said.

"USAID has deep concerns regarding the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly's May 1st vote to remove the Attorney General and all five magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of El Salvador's Supreme Court, and larger concerns about transparency and accountability," Powers said in a press release on Friday. "In response, USAID is redirecting assistance away from these institutions, the National Civilian Police, and the Institute for Access to Public Information."

Power said the US funding will now go to local civil society and human rights group that will work in partnership with the United States to combat corruption and monitor human rights.

The Biden administration has said it is trying to improve economic and security issues in the Northern Triangle countries that are driving hundreds of thousands of migrants to seek asylum in the United States.

The administration has also said it will consider using Global Magnitsky sanctions and revoking visas of officials in Guatemala, El Salvador and Guatemala who are engaged in corruption or human rights abuses.

Russia and El Salvador have recently expressed interest in enhancing cooperation in the political, commercial and other areas.