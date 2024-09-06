Open Menu

Biden Administration Reaches Halfway In Offshore Wind Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Biden administration reaches halfway in offshore wind target

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The administration of US President Joe Biden has approved a 10th commercial-scale offshore wind project, and reached the halfway mark in its offshore wind target.

The Maryland Offshore Wind Project aims to provide up to 2,200 megawatts of clean renewable energy and power for up to 770,000 homes, the White House said Thursday in a statement.

With the latest move, the US has now approved more than 15 gigawatts of offshore wind projects, which is enough to power 5.25 million homes, and equivalent to half of the capacity needed to achieve the 30 gigawatt goal by 2030, it added.

Deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind will help power 10 million homes with clean energy, support 77,000 jobs, avoid 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, and spur $12 billion per year in private investment in offshore wind projects, it noted.

"The clean energy future is now! Today's milestone marks another giant leap toward our ambitious goal of unleashing 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030," the US Interior Department Acting Deputy Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis said in a separate statement.

Related Topics

White House Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

52 minutes ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

58 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

1 hour ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

4 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

6 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

6 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

6 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

7 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World