Biden Administration Reaches Halfway In Offshore Wind Target
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The administration of US President Joe Biden has approved a 10th commercial-scale offshore wind project, and reached the halfway mark in its offshore wind target.
The Maryland Offshore Wind Project aims to provide up to 2,200 megawatts of clean renewable energy and power for up to 770,000 homes, the White House said Thursday in a statement.
With the latest move, the US has now approved more than 15 gigawatts of offshore wind projects, which is enough to power 5.25 million homes, and equivalent to half of the capacity needed to achieve the 30 gigawatt goal by 2030, it added.
Deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind will help power 10 million homes with clean energy, support 77,000 jobs, avoid 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, and spur $12 billion per year in private investment in offshore wind projects, it noted.
"The clean energy future is now! Today's milestone marks another giant leap toward our ambitious goal of unleashing 30 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030," the US Interior Department Acting Deputy Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis said in a separate statement.
