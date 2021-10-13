Biden Administration Released 160,000 Migrants Into US Since March - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:34 PM

US immigration enforcement under the Biden administration has released at least 160,000 undocumented migrants into the United States since March, Fox News reported on Wednesday citing Border Patrol documents it obtained

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US immigration enforcement under the Biden administration has released at least 160,000 undocumented migrants into the United States since March, Fox news reported on Wednesday citing Border Patrol documents it obtained.

Some 94,570 undocumented migrants were released with Notices to Appear, which requires them to check in with US immigration enforcement while they await their immigration court proceedings, the report said.

In addition, the Biden administration has also made about 30,000 undocumented migrants eligible for work permits since August, the report said.

At least 70,000 undocumented migrants were released into the United States since August 6, the report added.

More than 1.5 million undocumented migrants have crossed into the United States unlawfully since October 2020, including more than 200,000 in August, according to data from US Customs and Border Protection.

