Biden Administration Releases Plan To Replace Lead Pipes, Paint In US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Biden administration released a plan to renovate US infrastructure that uses harmful lead pipes or paint, the White House said in a fact sheet about the plan.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is releasing its Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan. The plan represents a historic effort of unprecedented ambition that will deploy catalytic resources from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law while leveraging every tool across federal, state, and local government to deliver clean drinking water, replace lead pipes, and remediate lead paint," the White House said on Thursday.

The plan includes more than 15 new actions from over 10 Federal agencies to ensure the US government marshalls every resource to make rapid progress towards replacing all lead pipes in the next decade, the White House added.

The plan includes steps to collaborate with local, state and federal partners to accelerate the replacement of lead pipes, launch a new Environmental Protection Agency regulatory process to protect communities from lead in drinking water and award grants to remove lead paint and other home health hazard in low-income communities, according to the White House.

