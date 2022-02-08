Biden Administration Releases Recommendations to Strengthen Labor Unions

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Biden administration unveiled seventy proposals designed to enhance the ability of Federal workers and contract employees to unionize, and offering practices to bolster labor unions generally.

"While some past administrations have taken individual actions to empower workers and strengthen their rights, the Biden-Harris administration will be the first to take a comprehensive approach to doing so with the existing authority of the executive branch," the report said on Monday. "Our goal is not just to facilitate worker power through executive action - it is to model practices that can be followed by state and local governments, private-sector employers, and others."

Some of the recommendations include removing any obstacles organizing so that unions can increase bargaining unit coverage for the more than 300,000 federal workers who are eligible. The administration also calls for more transparent anti-union campaigns engaged in by employers and changing laws to protect against retaliation.

These recommendations come at a time when as the White House document points out, employees and labor unions around the United States have been battered by hostile corporations and pro-corporation politicians who have erected barriers to organizing and collective bargaining.

As a consequence, in 2021, a mere 10.3 percent of the American workforce was represented by a union. This is a precipitous dip from the 1950s when labor unions represented more than 30 percent of the workforce.

Surveys show, too, that 68 percent of Americans approve of labor unions and that more than 60 million non-union American workers indicate that if given the opportunity, they would join a union.

The release of these recommendations also come against the backdrop of a resurgence in labor and union activity. Since 2021, employees from a wide range of companies went on strike or engaged in other labor actions to force employers to give them better wages and working conditions. And in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 42 million workers have quit their jobs in what has been dubbed "The Great Resignation."

