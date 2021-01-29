UrduPoint.com
Biden Administration Reviewing China Policy 'From Position Of Strength' - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Biden administration will conduct a review of the Trump administration's China policy and will do so from a position of strength, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday.

"The national security team, the newly confirmed Secretary of State [Antony Blinken], President [Joe] Biden are all reviewing all aspects of our national security approach, including, certainly, our relationship with China," Psaki told reporters. "We are focused on approaching that relationship from a position of strength."

