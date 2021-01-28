UrduPoint.com
Biden Administration Reviewing Sanctions On Houthis - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Biden Administration Reviewing Sanctions on Houthis - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The administration of US President Joe Biden is currently reviewing the latest actions by the Trump administration, including its designation of Yemen's Houthis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are reviewing a number of steps that were taken late in the last administration. We want to make sure we understand in each case [and] the basis for the decisions that were made," Blinken said during a press briefing. "I can tell you that I am particularly focused on the question of sanctions on the Houthis."

