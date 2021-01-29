UrduPoint.com
Biden Administration Reviewing US-China Trade Deal - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:36 PM

Biden Administration Reviewing US-China Trade Deal - White House

The Biden administration will conduct a review of the US-China trade deal as part of its review of the Trump administration's China policy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press conference on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Biden administration will conduct a review of the US-China trade deal as part of its review of the Trump administration's China policy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press conference on Friday.

"Everything that the past administration has put in place is under review, as it relates to our national security approach, so I would not assume things are moving forward," Psaki said when asked if President Joe Biden viewed Trump's trade deal with China as still being in effect.

More Stories From World

