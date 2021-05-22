UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Administration Reviewing US Federal Execution Policy - Court Documents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:30 AM

Biden Administration Reviewing US Federal Execution Policy - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The Biden administration is reviewing the policy that allows Federal executions that was revived during the previous Trump administration last year after a 17-year hiatus, court documents revealed.

"The Department of Justice, however, is actively reviewing its policies and procedures concerning the administration of capital punishment," the court document said on Friday.

Although Biden has publicly opposed the death penalty, he has not taken any action toward abolishing it so that future US presidents cannot resume the practice.

President Donald Trump's administration executed 13 inmates on death row after it resumed federal executions last July following a 17-year hiatus.

Related Topics

Trump July Court

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

2 hours ago

Ten stolen motorcycles recovered

52 minutes ago

Erdogan Blasts Countries That Refuse to Recognize ..

52 minutes ago

JUI-F stage rally to condemn Israeli aggression ag ..

52 minutes ago

Minister directs AAIB to public report regarding P ..

52 minutes ago

International Forum for Justice & Human Rights Jam ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.