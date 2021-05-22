Biden Administration Reviewing US Federal Execution Policy - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The Biden administration is reviewing the policy that allows Federal executions that was revived during the previous Trump administration last year after a 17-year hiatus, court documents revealed.

"The Department of Justice, however, is actively reviewing its policies and procedures concerning the administration of capital punishment," the court document said on Friday.

Although Biden has publicly opposed the death penalty, he has not taken any action toward abolishing it so that future US presidents cannot resume the practice.

President Donald Trump's administration executed 13 inmates on death row after it resumed federal executions last July following a 17-year hiatus.