Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes True COVID-19 Impact Worldwide Unknown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The true impact of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide is unknown due to insufficient testing in many countries, Acting Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Mary Beth Goodman said on Tuesday.

"We truly don't know the infection rates at a global level ... The data is just not available," she told a press conference.

Goodman said the lack of data meant the US government could not assess the true impact that the continuing pandemic, now into its third year, was having in many countries around the world.

"It is a lack of true information: We frankly just do not know the real impact this may be having in various countries," she stated.

Goodman was discussing the Global Action Plan and commitments made by the United States, international organization representatives, and foreign ministers to end the pandemic in 2022 and strengthen global health security.