UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Says Lack Of Testing Makes True COVID-19 Impact Worldwide Unknown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes True COVID-19 Impact Worldwide Unknown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The true impact of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide is unknown due to insufficient testing in many countries, Acting Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Mary Beth Goodman said on Tuesday.

"We truly don't know the infection rates at a global level ... The data is just not available," she told a press conference.

Goodman said the lack of data meant the US government could not assess the true impact that the continuing pandemic, now into its third year, was having in many countries around the world.

"It is a lack of true information: We frankly just do not know the real impact this may be having in various countries," she stated.

Goodman was discussing the Global Action Plan and commitments made by the United States, international organization representatives, and foreign ministers to end the pandemic in 2022 and strengthen global health security.

Related Topics

World Mary United States May Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches &#039;Dubai Can&#039; ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches &#039;Dubai Can&#039; initiative

47 minutes ago
 RTA signs two MoUs with Canadian Business Council, ..

RTA signs two MoUs with Canadian Business Council, Enterprise Ireland

48 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Turkey discuss f ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Turkey discuss future of strategic partnership

48 minutes ago
 Indian state of Andhra Pradesh conducts investment ..

Indian state of Andhra Pradesh conducts investment event in Abu Dhabi

48 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya

48 minutes ago
 NCOC eases out existing NPIs in cities with less t ..

NCOC eases out existing NPIs in cities with less than 10% positivity

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>