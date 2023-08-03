Open Menu

Biden Administration Scores Low On Ethics With Americans - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Only 42% of Americans rate the ethics of the Biden administration as "excellent" (8%) or "good" (34%), according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

While higher than the 37-38% reported during the previous Trump administration, the 42% rating was lower than the scores for all other administrations since Ronald Regan's.

Ratings were not taken during Reagan's second term when the Iran-Contra scandal occurred.

Gallup noted that the 42% ethics rating was close to Biden's 40% job approval score from the same poll - a pattern than has been present since the Obama administration.

It also reflected a partisan polarization, with 84% of Democrats and only 6% of Republicans rating the ethics of the Biden administration "excellent" or "good."

