Biden Administration Split On Furthering Russia Sanctions Amid Blowback Concerns - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Officials within the Biden administration are split on whether the United States should pursue further sanctions against Russia amid concerns that such an action could spark global economic instability, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Two Primary factions have formed within the administration - one led by White House and State Department officials who want stricter secondary sanctions, and another composed largely of Treasury Department officials who are concerned that more sanctions could further strain the global economy and supply chains - the report said, citing officials familiar with internal discussions.

Others have expressed concerns that further volatility of already high oil prices could hurt Democrats in midterm elections, the report added.

Debate over how much further to push Russian sanctions has become increasingly heated since Russia showed limited negative economic impact and continued its special military operation despite current restrictions, the report also said.

Other people familiar with the Biden administration's discussions denied that agencies were in conflict with one another and noted that the Treasury Department's role is to scrutinize decisions that could impact the economy, the report said.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko on Wednesday questioned the effectiveness of Western sanctions on Russia and called for further sanctions on Russian businesses. Ukraine loses 300 million Euros ($321 million) per day, while Moscow earns 1 billion euros during the same time, according to Marchenko.

The Ukrainian economy has contracted by 35% during the three months since the launch of Russia's special military operation, Ukrainian presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak also said on Wednesday.

Russia's GDP fell by 3% year-on-year in April, according to the Russian Economic Development Ministry. However, the GDP is still up by 1.7% year-on-year for the January to April time period, the Economic Development Ministry said.

