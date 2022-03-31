UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Split On Imposing Sanctions Against Kaspersky Lab - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Biden Administration Split on Imposing Sanctions Against Kaspersky Lab - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Biden administration officials are split on whether to impose sanctions on the Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab as part of the United States' response to Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Wall Street Journal reported.

The National Security Council urged Treasury Department officials to prepare sanctions targeting Kaspersky Lab, the report said on Wednesday.

However, Treasury Department sanction experts have expressed concern about the difficulty of the scale of such an effort, given that the company's software is used by hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide, the report added.

On Friday, the US Federal Communications Commission added Kaspersky Lab and two Chinese companies to a list of foreign companies that the Biden administration claims pose a threat to US national security.

German football club Eintracht Frankfurt ended earlier in March a sponsorship agreement with the Kaspersky Lab due to cybersecurity concerns voiced by the German government. The Moscow-based firm said that the warnings were political and not related to their products' integrity.

Related Topics

Football Ukraine Russia China German Company Split Frankfurt United States March Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

2 hours ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

2 hours ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

3 hours ago
 Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in ..

Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work ..

Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work With Letter About Russia, Ukra ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.