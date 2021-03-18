UrduPoint.com
Biden Administration Sued By 21 Republican-Run States Over Keystone Pipeline Cancelation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:22 PM

Attorney generals from 21 US Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden over his cancelation of the Keystone pipeline project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Attorney generals from 21 US Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden over his cancelation of the Keystone pipeline project.

In his first batch of executive orders on inauguration day, Biden suspended the construction of the contentious pipeline project citing environmental concerns. The pipeline looked to transport oil from tar sands in Canada's Alberta to refineries in Texas.

The lawsuit claims that Biden's order "cites no statutory or other authorization permitting the President to change energy policy," arguing that "the President lacks the power to enact his 'ambitious plan' to reshape the economy in defiance of Congress's unwillingness to do so."

Filed in the Southern District of Texas, Galveston Division, the suit presents as plaintiffs the attorney generals of Texas and Montana in addition to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Many of these staunch red states do not lie on the route of the proposed pipeline but the suit argues that the economic ripple effects of the cancelation will "have ripple effects that adversely impact the economy and environment in non-pipeline States as well."

The suit also states State Secretary Anthony Blinken, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and other key figures of the Biden administration as defendants.

Biden touted the move as part of a concerted effort to tackle climate change, given that tar sand oil extraction is considered a carbon-intense and pollutant.

The Keystone pipeline project has had an on-again, off-again fate, as the White House switched between Republicans and Democrats in the past decade.

