Biden Administration to Announce $800Mln More in Security Aid for Ukraine Soon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The Biden administration is set to announce approximately $800 million in additional security aid to Ukraine as early as this Friday, Reuters reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The $800 million would be authorized using the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows for the transfer of excess military equipment from US stocks, the sources said on Thursday.

Earlier in August, Biden announced up to $1 billion in security aid to Ukraine for military equipment, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), surface-to-air missile systems and munitions.