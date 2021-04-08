UrduPoint.com
Biden Administration To Announce More Actions On Gun Violence - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:54 PM

Biden Administration to Announce More Actions On Gun Violence - White House

US President Joe Biden will announce more anti-gun violence executive actions on top of the initial wave unveiled earlier in the day, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce more anti-gun violence executive actions on top of the initial wave unveiled earlier in the day, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Thursday.

"Today the Administration announced initial actions to address gun violence, there will be more.

That is absolutely his commitment. He also will use the power of his presidency, his voice, his political will to advocate for actions in Congress," Psaki said. "He also recognizes that there are incredible roles to be played by many of the gun safety groups and leaders that were here today who have helped pass laws in states across the country on everything from background checks to red flag laws."

