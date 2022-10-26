Biden Administration to Announce New Cyber Strategy for Chemical Industry - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday a set of measures designed to better protect the chemical industry from cyberattacks for the next 100 days or more, Axios reported, citing a senior administration official.

The step comes as part of the overhaul of cyber practices among the country's 16 critical infrastructure sectors.

Cybersecurity regulations in the US chemical sector have not been updated for more than a decade and do not meet the current threat level, the report said.

The new strategy will build on the measures that have already been put in place in the electrical, oil and gas sectors. Among the measures, a working group will be formed to discuss ways to implement the necessary measures, including urging companies to use more tools to counter cyber threats and monitor them.