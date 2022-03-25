Biden Administration to Auction Wind Energy Leases Off Carolinas - Interior Dept.

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Biden administration will hold an auction to sell leases to generate more than 1.3 gigawatts of offshore wind energy off the states of North and South Carolina, the US Department of the Interior said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of the Interior announced today that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has completed its environmental review and will hold a wind energy auction for two lease areas offshore the Carolinas on May 11," the release said.

The lease areas cover 110,091 acres in the Carolina Long Bay area that, if developed, could generate at least 1.3 gigawatts of offshore wind energy that could power nearly 500,000 homes, the release said.

"The Biden-Harris administration is committed to supporting a robust clean energy economy, and the upcoming Carolina Long Bay offshore wind energy auction provides yet another excellent opportunity to strengthen the clean energy industry while creating good-paying union jobs," Energy Secretary Deb Haaland said in the release.

The Carolina Long Bay offshore wind energy auction will allow offshore wind developers to bid on one or both of the lease areas within the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area, as described in BOEM's final sale notice, which is available today in the Federal Register Reading Room, the release added.

