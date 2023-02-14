UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Biden Administration to Brief Bolton on Alleged PRC Surveillance Balloons - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton will get a briefing by the Biden Administration on the latest incidents with alleged Chinese surveillance balloons, the US media reported.

Bolton, who served under ex-President Donald Trump, will be briefed on Wednesday by the office of the director of national intelligence, according to CNN.

Last week, the US Defense Department said that three Chinese balloon incidents took place under Donald Trump's administration. However, Trump denied that the suspected spy balloons flew over the country undetected during his time as president.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean despite Beijing claiming the airship was conducting scientific research. On Friday, the US military downed an unidentified flying object near Alaska.

Canada announced the following day that it detected and shot down an unidentified flying object over Yukon territory. The US military then shot down another flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday. Debris recovery and analysis operations are currently underway. 

