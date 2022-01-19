UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration To Distribute 400 Mn Covid N95 Masks

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 05:54 PM

Biden administration to distribute 400 mn Covid N95 masks

President Joe Biden's administration announced Wednesday it will distribute some 400 million high-quality N95 masks for free to Americans as part of its effort to rein in the coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden's administration announced Wednesday it will distribute some 400 million high-quality N95 masks for free to Americans as part of its effort to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks will be made available beginning next week at tens of thousands of distribution points nationwide, particularly pharmacies and community health centers, and will kick into full gear in February, according to the White House.

"This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in US history," an unnamed White House official said in a statement.

Faced with the surge of the Omicron variant, the White House is also focusing on expanding Covid-19 testing. On Tuesday it launched a website where each American household can order free tests, to be performed at home.

The government aims to distribute one billion rapid tests in the United States, the country whose Covid-19 death toll of 853,000 is the world's highest.

Related Topics

World White House United States February Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, L ..

EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, Lift Sanctions - Macron

34 seconds ago
 Four-day training workshop for teachers under Tran ..

Four-day training workshop for teachers under Transeducation project starts

36 seconds ago
 16 held with contraband

16 held with contraband

38 seconds ago
 IEA warns of potential volatile year for oil marke ..

IEA warns of potential volatile year for oil market

41 seconds ago
 New Poll Gives UK Labour Party 32-Point Lead in Lo ..

New Poll Gives UK Labour Party 32-Point Lead in London Amid Johnson 'Partygate' ..

4 minutes ago
 Increased indigenous Urea production ensures cheap ..

Increased indigenous Urea production ensures cheaper rates: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.