Biden Administration to End COVID-19 Emergencies on May 11 - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The US Office of Management and Budget said in a letter to Congress that the Biden administration is planning to extend both national health emergencies, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, to May 11 and then end them.

"The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were declared by the Trump Administration in 2020. They are currently set to expire on March 1 and April 11, respectively.

At present, the Administration's plan is to extend the emergency declarations to May 11, and then end both emergencies on that date. This wind-down would align with the Administration's previous commitments to give at least 60 days' notice prior to termination of the PHE," the letter said on Monday.

The Trump administration declared the twin COVID-19 emergency on January 27, 2020, and on January 11, 2022 the PHE was renewed by Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.