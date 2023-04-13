UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration To Expand Health Care For DACA Recipients - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Biden Administration to Expand Health Care for DACA Recipients - White House

The Biden administration plans to expand health care coverage to young migrants who have been in the country illegally since childhood, the White House said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Biden administration plans to expand health care coverage to young migrants who have been in the country illegally since childhood, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

The plan would allow so-called "dreamers," or young people who are enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, to apply for Medicaid and Affordable Care Act coverage, the White House said.

"Today President Joe Biden is announcing a plan to expand health coverage for DACA recipients," the White House statement said. "We recognize that every day counts, and we expect to get this done by the end of the month.

"

The White House said the Department of Health and Human Services would soon propose a rule to amend the definition of "lawful presence" to allow DACA recipients to apply for coverage through the Health Insurance marketplace, where they can qualify if they meet certain income requirements.

DACA was launched by the Obama administration in 2012. It permits children of illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States under the age of 16 to remain in the country, provided they arrived by 2007. The program does not currently provide permanent lawful status to its recipients but has protected some 700,000 young people from deportation.

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House Young United States From

Recent Stories

Police Now Using Tear Gas During Protest Against P ..

Police Now Using Tear Gas During Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris

8 minutes ago
 28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

10 minutes ago
 Babar confident of overcoming New Zealand challeng ..

Babar confident of overcoming New Zealand challenge in T20I series

9 minutes ago
 Peace & security improve in Balochistan after oper ..

Peace & security improve in Balochistan after operations against miscreants

10 minutes ago
 Slovakia's National Bank Head Fined $110,000 in Br ..

Slovakia's National Bank Head Fined $110,000 in Bribery Case - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Mo ..

Launch of Europe's Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moons Delayed Over Weather - Spa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.