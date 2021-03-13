Biden Administration to Increase Number of COVID-19 Vaccinators - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) President Joe Biden's administration took steps to increase the number of professionals who can serve as vaccinators, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a release in Friday.

"As part of President Biden's national strategy to defeat the pandemic, and following his speech last night outlining the Administration's next steps in the war-time effort to speed COVID-19 vaccinations, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has taken action to expand the pool of qualified professionals able to serve as vaccinators," the release said.

Additional categories of qualified people who are now authorized to prescribe, dispense, and administer COVID-19 vaccines include dentists, EMTs, midwives, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants, podiatrists, respiratory therapists, veterinarians as well as medical students with proper training, the release added.

As of today, over 32.2 million Americans are fully vaccinated and over 98 million vaccine doses administered in total, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.