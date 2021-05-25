UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Administration To Invest $1Bln In Plans For Extreme Weather Events - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:04 AM

Biden Administration to Invest $1Bln in Plans for Extreme Weather Events - White House

The Biden administration is going to invest $1 billion to protect US communities and families from disasters generated by climate change, or extreme weather events, the White House announced on Monday at the cusp of the 2021 hurricane season

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Biden administration is going to invest $1 billion to protect US communities and families from disasters generated by climate change, or extreme weather events, the White House announced on Monday at the cusp of the 2021 hurricane season.

"The administration is announcing it will direct $1 billion for communities, states, and tribal governments into pre-disaster mitigation resources to prepare for extreme weather events and other disasters and ...the development of next generation climate data systems at NASA [the National Aeronautics and Space Administration]," the White House announced in a fact sheet.

Biden is scheduled on Monday to meet with members of his homeland security and climate teams at the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) National Response Coordination Center in Washington, DC to receive an update on preparations for the 2021 hurricane season, the White House said.

"In 2020, the United States experienced a record year for extreme weather, including an unprecedented 30 named storms in the Atlantic Basin. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is anticipating another above-normal hurricane season this year," the fact sheet said.

On May 20, NOAA released its 2021 Atlantic hurricane season outlook predicting a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season between June and November, a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season with a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms, of which six to 10 could became hurricanes, the White House said.

Related Topics

Weather Washington White House United States May June November 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

21 minutes ago

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

2 hours ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

3 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.