Biden Administration to Invest $1Bln in Plans for Extreme Weather Events - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Biden administration is going to invest $1 billion to protect US communities and families from disasters generated by climate change, or extreme weather events, the White House announced on Monday at the cusp of the 2021 hurricane season.

"The administration is announcing it will direct $1 billion for communities, states, and tribal governments into pre-disaster mitigation resources to prepare for extreme weather events and other disasters and ...the development of next generation climate data systems at NASA [the National Aeronautics and Space Administration]," the White House announced in a fact sheet.

Biden is scheduled on Monday to meet with members of his homeland security and climate teams at the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) National Response Coordination Center in Washington, DC to receive an update on preparations for the 2021 hurricane season, the White House said.

"In 2020, the United States experienced a record year for extreme weather, including an unprecedented 30 named storms in the Atlantic Basin. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is anticipating another above-normal hurricane season this year," the fact sheet said.

On May 20, NOAA released its 2021 Atlantic hurricane season outlook predicting a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season between June and November, a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season with a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms, of which six to 10 could became hurricanes, the White House said.