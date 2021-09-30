UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration To Issue New Memo To Terminate Trump-Era Remain In Mexico Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release it will issue a new memorandum to terminate the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols program after a Texas judge ordered the Federal government to reinstate the rule, which required asylum-seeking migrants to stay in Mexico while awaiting court proceedings.

"The Department of Homeland Security intends to issue in the coming weeks a new memorandum terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP)," DHS said in the release on Wednesday. "Although the Department issued a June 2021 memorandum that terminated MPP, a Texas district court vacated that prior termination determination and issued an injunction that requires the Department to work in good faith to re-start MPP.

"

The new memorandum to terminate MPP will not take effect until the current injunction from the Texas court is lifted, the release said.

DHS is currently working to restart the MPP program as ordered by the court, the release said.

In August, the US Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration's bid to end the Trump administration's so-called Remain in Mexico policy.

