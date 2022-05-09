Biden Administration to Lift US Steel Tariffs on Ukraine for One Year- Commerce Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The Biden administration will lift tariffs on steel imported to the United States from Ukraine for a period of one year as a way to assist Kiev amid the special Russian military operation, the US Commerce Department said on Monday.

"Today, United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the United States of America will be temporarily suspending 232 tariffs on Ukrainian steel for one year," the Commerce Department said in a press release.