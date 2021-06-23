UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Administration To Miss 70% Vaccination Goal, Sets Another One - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:38 AM

Biden Administration to Miss 70% Vaccination Goal, Sets Another One - White House

The Biden administration is announcing a new timeline for its goal to vaccinate at least 70 percent of all adult Americans by July 4 after it became obvious that the goal would not be met based on the current pace of vaccination, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Biden administration is announcing a new timeline for its goal to vaccinate at least 70 percent of all adult Americans by July 4 after it became obvious that the goal would not be met based on the current pace of vaccination, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday.

"For Americans 30 and older, we have met the President [Joe Biden]'s goal of at least one shot. That is right, we have met the president its 70 percent goal for all us adults 30 and over. And based on today's estimates, we are on track to hit the 70 percent target for those aged 27 and over once the data for the July 4 holiday weekend is fully in," Zients said. "We think it will take a few extra weeks to get to 70 percent of all adults with at least one shot with the 18 to 26 year olds factored in.

"

Zients noted that the 70 percent target set by Biden was an "aspirational goal" for the vaccination effort in the United States.

The main reason for the low percentage of vaccinated in the 18-26 age group is the conviction that the novel coronavirus does not pose any danger for them and hence they do not need to get inoculated.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 150 million or 45 percent of Americans over 18 have been fully vaccinated and the percentage of those adults with at least one shot has reached 65 percent, according to the data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Topics

White House United States July All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran's Press TV Website Page Says Site Seized by U ..

2 minutes ago

India's Health Ministry Alerts Maharashtra, 2 Othe ..

2 minutes ago

Provocations Will Not Stop Syria From Fighting Ter ..

2 minutes ago

US seizes Iranian state news websites

2 minutes ago

Italy G20 delegate from Indonesia tests positive f ..

7 minutes ago

Voting rights measure likely doomed in US Senate

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.