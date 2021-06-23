Biden Administration to Miss 70% Vaccination Goal, Sets Another One - White House

The Biden administration is announcing a new timeline for its goal to vaccinate at least 70 percent of all adult Americans by July 4 after it became obvious that the goal would not be met based on the current pace of vaccination, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Biden administration is announcing a new timeline for its goal to vaccinate at least 70 percent of all adult Americans by July 4 after it became obvious that the goal would not be met based on the current pace of vaccination, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday.

"For Americans 30 and older, we have met the President [Joe Biden]'s goal of at least one shot. That is right, we have met the president its 70 percent goal for all us adults 30 and over. And based on today's estimates, we are on track to hit the 70 percent target for those aged 27 and over once the data for the July 4 holiday weekend is fully in," Zients said. "We think it will take a few extra weeks to get to 70 percent of all adults with at least one shot with the 18 to 26 year olds factored in.

"

Zients noted that the 70 percent target set by Biden was an "aspirational goal" for the vaccination effort in the United States.

The main reason for the low percentage of vaccinated in the 18-26 age group is the conviction that the novel coronavirus does not pose any danger for them and hence they do not need to get inoculated.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 150 million or 45 percent of Americans over 18 have been fully vaccinated and the percentage of those adults with at least one shot has reached 65 percent, according to the data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.