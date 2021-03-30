Biden Administration to Probe Alleged Trump-Era Political Interference in Science - NYT

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The Joe Biden administration will probe alleged Trump-era political interference in science across the government, The New York Times reported citing a White House letter to Federal agencies' leaders.

The Office of Science and Technology Policy said Monday it would form a task force to identify past tampering in scientific decisions and review the effectiveness of policies supposed to protect the science.

Former US President Donald Trump said technocrats in departments must obey political appointees when addressing technical issues and establishing formal regulatory policies. Trump signed a relevant decree, which was then disavowed by his successor Biden.