Biden Administration To Propose Airlines Compensate Passengers For Some Cancellations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that, if passed, would require airlines to compensate passengers who experience flight cancellations caused by issues under airline control, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

The process is expected to be proposed later this year and include refunds and other amenities along with compensation, for passengers whose delays or cancellations meet certain requirements.

"Later this year, my administration will propose a historic new rule that will make it mandatory - not voluntary but mandatory - for all US airlines to compensate you with meals, hotels, taxis, rideshare, and rebooking fees, and cash miles and or travel vouchers whenever they're the ones to blame for the cancellation.

And that's all on top of refunding the cost of your ticket," said Biden during a press conference.

Biden added that the Department of Transportation will release an airline customer service dashboard that will show which airlines are offering cash compensation, providing travel credits or vouchers, giving frequent flyer miles, or covering additional costs incurred due to flight delays or cancellations that could have been prevented by airlines.

