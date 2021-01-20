Biden Administration to Propose Immediate Review of Yemeni Houthi Designation - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The incoming US administration will propose to reevaluate the recent designation of Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organization, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told a congressional panel.

"I think we would propose to review that immediately to make sure that what we are doing is not impeding the provision of humanitarian assistance even under these difficult circumstances," Blinken said on Tuesday.