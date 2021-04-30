UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Administration To Pursue New Path On North Korea Nuclear Program - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

Biden Administration to Pursue New Path on North Korea Nuclear Program - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Biden administration will be pursuing a new approach to negotiating with North Korea about the dismantling of that country's nuclear and ballistic missile programs in exchange for removal of sanctions, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The Biden administration is not seeking a grand bargain or an all-or-nothing approach but has settled on a calibrated and practical approach to diplomacy with North Korea with the goal of eliminating the threat to the United States, the report quoted a senior administration official as saying on Thursday.

The new plan involves a phased agreement between the two countries that would partially remove sanctions in exchange for partially dismantling the weapons programs, the report said.

Engagement with other US partners in East Asia is both important and uncertain, given the role that China would likely have to play in the negotiating process, the report said.

Escalating tensions between the United States and China could threaten their role in forging a successful agreement, but the Biden administration seeks to continue cooperating with Beijing to enforce sanctions and keep diplomatic channels open.

Earlier this month, reports from the US intelligence community indicated that North Korea may resume testing of its nuclear and missile technology in an attempt to reshape the region's security environment.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange China Washington Nuclear Beijing United States North Korea May Post From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, infects 1115 others ..

2 minutes ago

Computerization of KMC's records to stop alternati ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan, Russia Share Interests on Red Sea Naval Bas ..

2 minutes ago

IOM Seeks $87Mln to Help Migrants Impacted by COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Physical Punishment violates children's dignity: E ..

3 minutes ago

Ontario Request to Halt Arrival of Int'l. Students ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.