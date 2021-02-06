UrduPoint.com
Biden Administration To Remove Yemen's Houthis From US Foreign Terrorist List - Reports

Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:00 AM

Biden Administration to Remove Yemen's Houthis from US Foreign Terrorist List - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The Biden administration has notified Congress it will remove Yemen's Houthi movement from the US list of groups designated as foreign terrorists, the Washington Post reported citing a State Department official and three congressional aides.

The report on Friday said the Biden administration has formally informed Congress it will remove the Houthis from the US foreign terrorist organizations list.

The Trump administration added the Houthi movement to its list of foreign terrorist organizations days before the end of its tenure. The leader of the movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, his brother and military commander Abd al-Khaliq al-Houthi and another Ansar Allah commander Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim were listed as global terrorists.

More Stories From World

