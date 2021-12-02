The Biden administration will reactivate former President Donald Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy on illegal immigration on or around December 6, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday

"Following the government of Mexico's independent decision to accept individuals returned pursuant to MPP (migrant protection protocols), the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice will work out final operational details and begin the court-ordered re-implementation of the program on or around Monday, December 6," the DHS said in a press release.

Changes in the policy include a commitment that proceedings will generally be concluded within six months of an individual's initial return to Mexico and opportunities for enrollees to secure communication with counsel before and during immigration court hearings, the release said.

The DHS will exclude particularly vulnerable individuals from being enrolled in migrant protection protocols and the Homeland Security Department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for all persons enrolled in the program, the release added.

The migrant protection protocols policy, which requires asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico during their immigration court proceedings, will first be reinstated in the Texas border cities of El Paso and Brownsville and the California border city of San Diego, US media reported on Wednesday.

In August, a US District Court in Texas ordered the Biden administration to restart the policy that was followed by the Biden administration's failed attempt to fight that order in the US Supreme Court, which ruled against the bid to end the policy.