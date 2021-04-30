UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Administration To Restrict Travel From India Starting May 4 - CNN

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Biden Administration to Restrict Travel From India Starting May 4 - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) President Joe Biden's administration plans to restrict travel from India starting May 4 due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the country, CNN reported on Friday, citing a White House official.

According to the report, the Biden Administration will announce the restrictions in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. The ban will not apply to American citizens or lawful permanent residents.

It also remains unknown how long will the restrictions will last in view of the COVID-19 situation in India, CNN reported.

Related Topics

India White House May From

Recent Stories

Top seed Zverev crashes out in Munich to world 107 ..

44 seconds ago

Roskomnadzor Demands From Facebook to Restore Acce ..

45 seconds ago

Tunisia tourist charter flights return despite vir ..

47 seconds ago

Paraguay's Companies Show Interest in Producing Sp ..

48 seconds ago

Two police officers transferred

50 seconds ago

US Actively Discussing Meeting Date for Putin-Bide ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.