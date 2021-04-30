Biden Administration to Restrict Travel From India Starting May 4 - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) President Joe Biden's administration plans to restrict travel from India starting May 4 due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the country, CNN reported on Friday, citing a White House official.

According to the report, the Biden Administration will announce the restrictions in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. The ban will not apply to American citizens or lawful permanent residents.

It also remains unknown how long will the restrictions will last in view of the COVID-19 situation in India, CNN reported.