Biden Administration To Restrict Travel From India Starting May 4 - White House

Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden Administration to Restrict Travel From India Starting May 4 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) President Joe Biden's administration will restrict travel from India starting May 4 due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Administration will restrict travel from India starting immediately," Psaki said in a statement.

"The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India. The policy will take effect on Tuesday, May 4."

The ban will not apply to American citizens or lawful permanent residents and remains unknown how long restrictions will last in view of the COVID-19 situation in India, CNN reported.

Earlier in the day, India reported 386,452 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak.

