UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration To Reveal Comprehensive National Drug Control Strategy - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Biden Administration to Reveal Comprehensive National Drug Control Strategy - White House

The Biden administration has sent to Congress its National Drug Control Strategy amid an epidemic of drug overdose deaths in the United States, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Biden administration has sent to Congress its National Drug Control Strategy amid an epidemic of drug overdose deaths in the United States, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, President Biden sent his administration's inaugural National Drug Control Strategy to Congress at a time when drug overdoses have taken a heartbreaking toll, claiming 106,854 lives in the most recent 12-month period. The Strategy delivers on the call to action in President Biden's Unity Agenda through a whole-of-government approach to beat the overdose epidemic," the White House said.

The strategy focuses on two of the epidemic's critical drivers - untreated addiction and drug trafficking - and instructs Federal agencies to prioritize actions that will save lives, get people the care they need and go after drug traffickers' profits.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 106,854 people in the United States died from drug overdoses between November 2020 to November 2021. The opioid epidemic is fueling drug overdoses with synthetic opioids and fentanyl caused almost 70 percent of drug overdose deaths over the past year.

Experts say that while drug deaths involving heroin have declined in recent months, deaths caused by drugs described as psychostimulants or synthetic opioids have almost doubled over the past 24 months.

Related Topics

Drugs White House Died United States November Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

South Korea Tested Two Submarine-Launched Ballisti ..

South Korea Tested Two Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles on Monday - Reports

55 seconds ago
 Nearly Half of Georgians Do Not Support Sanctions ..

Nearly Half of Georgians Do Not Support Sanctions Against Russia

56 seconds ago
 KCCI leaders urge diplomats to portrait Pakistan's ..

KCCI leaders urge diplomats to portrait Pakistan's positive picture

58 seconds ago
 Iran's Exports to African Countries Increases by 1 ..

Iran's Exports to African Countries Increases by 107% Over Year - State Media

4 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to 'Allama Iqbal' on his 84th death a ..

Tribute paid to 'Allama Iqbal' on his 84th death anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure economic development of tribal area ..

Govt to ensure economic development of tribal areas: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.